Saturday-Vehicle rollover on Center Road

12:03 am-Police were called to 4654 Attala Road 4045 for a domestic dispute.

3:02 am-On Center Road near Griffin’s Grocery, an MVA occurred. No reports of any injuries.

3:12 am-Attala Road 5131 near intersection of 5031, MVA wreck was present. Vehicle did rollover but no injuries were reported.

6:58 am-Fire Department was called to a grass fire on Highway 12 East passed Greenlee Elementary headed toward McCool passed the bridges.

8:24 am-Police were called to East Adams due to a caller advised someone is vandalizing his property.

11:17 am-McCool Fire Department were called to County Road 2121 near County Road 2124. Caller advised smoke was coming from two different locations.

1:44 pm-Zama Volunteer Fire Department were called to a woods fire on County Road 5040.

2:06 pm-Sallis Volunteer Fire Department were called to a woods/grass fire on 2138 Attala Road 4110. Caller was burning some trash and it got out of hand.

4:26 pm-Police were called to a domestic dispute off Court Square Village.

4:36 pm-McAdams County Road 4217, caller advised police that there were trespassers on the property.