SBA announces low-interest disaster loans available for those affected by March 22 storms

It has been announced that Mississippi businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on March 22, 2022 may apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

To assist those affected by the disaster, the SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Durant Missionary Baptist Church from Thursday August 4th through Thursday August 18th.

Days and hours of operation are as follows:

There will be customer service representatives there to answer questions about the disaster loan program and to help fill out applications.

SBA Administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter dated July 18 from Governor Tate Reeves requesting a disaster declaration by SBA. The declaration covers Attala, Carroll, Holmes, Humphreys, Leflore, Madison, and Yazoo counties.

