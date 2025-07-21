SBA to offer Business Recovery Workshop for storm-affected communities

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is hosting a free Business & Community Workshop to assist business owners and residents impacted by recent storms, tornadoes, and floods.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM EST, and will be conducted online via Zoom.

The workshop will provide valuable information on how SBA low-interest disaster loans can aid in recovery efforts.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts and ask questions about the application process.

Impacted counties, including Attala, are encouraged to participate.

To join the online session, click HERE.

For more details, visit the SBA’s official website. This initiative aims to support the economic recovery of storm-affected communities in the region.