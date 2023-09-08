SCAM ALERT: Law Enforcement Imposter

The Kosciusko Police Department has been made aware of a scam and is warning the public.

A local company received a call inquiring about an employee. The scammer claimed to have a warrant for the employee’s arrest and requested money for bond.

“If law enforcement has a warrant for your arrest, you will be informed in person by law enforcement. And law enforcement will never ask you for money.” – Investigator Greg Collins, Kosciusko Police Department.

If you receive a call like this, never give out any personal or financial information. Report it to local law enforcement.

Kosciusko Police Department: 662-289-3131

Attala County Sheriff’s Office: 662-289-5556

Carthage Police Department: 601-267-8011

Leake County Sheriff’s Office: 601-267-7361