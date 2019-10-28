Schedule of Halloween events in Kosciusko and Attala County

Thursday, Oct. 31 will be the official day trick-or-treat in City of Kosciusko.
There are several area events are planned to help you celebrate:
- 2:00 – 5:00 pm: Cruisin for a Cure/Jail and Bail at the Old Attala County Jail.
- 3:00 – 5:30 pm: Halloween Carnival at Franks Chevy, Buick, GMC.
- 3:30 – 5:00 pm: Kosciusko Attala Partnership Safety Parade (downtown square)
- 4:30 – 6:00 pm: Junior Auxilary of Kosciusko annual “Oktoberfest” (Kosciusko Junior High practice field)
- 5:00 – 7:00 pm: Sallis Trunk or Treat (downtown Sallis)
- 6:00 pm: Ethel Baptist Church Truck or Treat
Happy Halloween!