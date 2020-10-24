Schedule of Halloween events in Kosciusko and Attala County

As trick-or-treat season draws nearer, keep up with everything going on this Halloween with the following schedule of events:

Thursday, October 29:

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm: Safety Parade around the Kosciusko square.

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm: Halloween Carnival at Franks Chevy, Buick, GMC.

4:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Halloween Carnival at Kosy Pocket Park

Friday, October 30:

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club Trunk or Treat Boo Parade

7:00 pm: Halloween Carnival at Sheriff’s Posses Riding Club (Hwy 43 N)

Saturday, October 31: