Schedule of Halloween events in Kosciusko and Attala County

As trick-or-treat season draws nearer, keep up with everything going on this Halloween with the following schedule of events:

Thursday, October 29:

  • 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm: Safety Parade around the Kosciusko square.
  • 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm: Halloween Carnival at Franks Chevy, Buick, GMC.
  • 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Halloween Carnival at Kosy Pocket Park

Friday, October 30:

  • 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club Trunk or Treat Boo Parade
  • 7:00 pm: Halloween Carnival at Sheriff’s Posses Riding Club (Hwy 43 N)

Saturday, October 31:

  • Official day for trick-or-treating in the city of Kosciusko
  • 5:00 pm – Town of Ethel Community Trick-or-Treat at the Pavilion
  • 6:00 pm – Town of McCool Trunk-or-Treat

