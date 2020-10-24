Schedule of Halloween events in Kosciusko and Attala County

As trick-or-treat season draws nearer, keep up with everything going on this Halloween with the following schedule of events:
Thursday, October 29:
- 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm: Safety Parade around the Kosciusko square.
- 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm: Halloween Carnival at Franks Chevy, Buick, GMC.
- 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Halloween Carnival at Kosy Pocket Park
Friday, October 30:
- 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club Trunk or Treat Boo Parade
- 7:00 pm: Halloween Carnival at Sheriff’s Posses Riding Club (Hwy 43 N)
Saturday, October 31:
- Official day for trick-or-treating in the city of Kosciusko
- 5:00 pm – Town of Ethel Community Trick-or-Treat at the Pavilion
- 6:00 pm – Town of McCool Trunk-or-Treat