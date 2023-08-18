HomeAttalaSchedule released for 2nd annual Heart of Mississippi Rodeo

Schedule released for 2nd annual Heart of Mississippi Rodeo

The second annual Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo is coming to Kosciusko in October.

The rodeo is presented by the Attala County Co-Op and will be held Friday, Oct. 6 – Saturday, Oct. 7 on the lawn of the Dickerson Petroleum offices.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.

See the complete schedule below.

Friday, October 6

  • 5:00 pm: Gates Open

Saturday, October 7

  • 9:00 am – 1:00 pm: Cowboy Day at the Attala County Co-Op. Cooking over the campfire, western entertainment pony rides, food trucks, western vendors, and more.
  • 5:00 pm: Rodeo Gates Open

 

