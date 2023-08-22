Schedule released for 2nd annual Heart of Mississippi Rodeo, pre-tickets available now

HomeAttalaSchedule released for 2nd annual Heart of Mississippi Rodeo, pre-tickets available now

The second annual Heart of Mississippi Rodeo is coming to Kosciusko in October.

The rodeo is presented by the Attala County Co-Op and will be held Friday, Oct. 6 – Saturday, Oct. 7 on the lawn of the Dickerson Petroleum offices.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.

See the complete schedule below.

Friday, October 6

  • 5:00 pm: Gates Open
  • 6:30 pm: Mutton Bustin’
  • 7:30 pm: Rodeo begins

Saturday, October 7

  • 9:00 am – 1:00 pm: Cowboy Day at the Attala County Co-Op. Cooking over the campfire, western entertainment pony rides, food trucks, western vendors, and more.
  • 5:00 pm: Rodeo Gates Open
  • 6:30 pm: Mutton Bustin’
  • 7:30 pm: Rodeo begins

Ticketing information

