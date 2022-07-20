Scholarship Money to be had at Miss Kicks 96 Western Wear Pageant

Kicks96 and Boswell Media presents Miss Kicks 96, a western wear pageant to be held Saturday, August 20th at The Guitar Academy. Times are to be determined.

The pageant has 3 different age categories: Little Miss for grades 3-5, Jr. Miss for grades 6-8, and Miss for grades 9-12. The deadline to register is August 12. Register Here.

Winners from each category will receive the title of Little/Jr./Miss Kicks 96 and will represent themselves, their community, and the radio station at specific station events for the upcoming year!

Overall winners from each category will receive scholarship money provided by Boswell Media in conjunction with Attala County Bank as well as new western attire.

Contestants will be judged on stage presence, western wear, impromptu questioning, and their answers to questions in the registration form. The Miss category will also be judged on a commercial they must write about their community.

The entry fee for Miss Kicks 96 is $20. That includes 2 complimentary tickets to the pageant.

Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event. Adults $10, students $5, and ages 5 and under get in free.

Register for the Miss Kicks 96 western wear pageant here.