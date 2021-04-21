Scholastic Achievement Recognition at McAdams High School

Congratulations are given to the following students for their outstanding academia!

7th & 8th grade students that scored Proficient and or Advanced on their 3rd Benchmark in Math and English. Teachers: Ms. Samantha Myles – Math, & Mrs. Traciellya Nelson – English Language Arts.

Math:

1st Row (left to right) Taliah Gadson, Tamilia Wise, Elysia Rimmer, Paris Fleming, La’Naya Davis.

2nd row (left to right) Dakerrion Williams, Kendle Sample,

3rd row (left to right) Jamar Teagus, Kelian Sanders, Jakeriyah Baldwin, Kenady Cross, Jamaya Johnson.

Not Pictured: Allison Knight, Jaeden Harmon, Jerniya Unger.

We would also like to congratulate the 8th & 9th grade students that scored Proficient and or Advanced on their 3rd Benchmark in Science. We are extremely proud of these students’ effort and hard work. Teacher: Gloria Ovestreet

Front Row (left to right) Dakerrion Williams, Kielan Sanders, Ta’naisha Moore

Back Row(left to right) Jayveon Phillips, Kirsten Rockett, Jakeriyah Baldwin, Kendle Sample, Jamaya Johnson

Pictured by herself: Kenady Cross

We congratulate the Biology I students that scored Proficient and/or Advanced on their 3rd Benchmark in Science. Teacher: Phyllis Bell-Luckett.

Not pictured: Jasmine Granderson —– virtual

From left to right: Jayla Haynes, Da’Naya Griffin, Christopher Harmon, Timothy Mitchell, Makayla Riley, and Daniell Smith.