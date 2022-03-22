School and other closings/delays due to severe weather

This is a list of schools, services, and additional businesses that will be delayed or closed Tuesday due to forecasted severe weather…..

Kosciusko School District – Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 am. Junior High and High School will dismiss at 11:50 am.

– Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 am. Junior High and High School will dismiss at 11:50 am. Attala County School District – All schools will dismiss at 11:30 am.

– All schools will dismiss at 11:30 am. Holmes Community College – Classes that begin after 12:30 pm have been cancelled.

