School and other closings/delays due to severe weather

This is a list of schools, services, and additional businesses that will be delayed or closed Tuesday due to forecasted severe weather…..

  • Kosciusko School District – Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 am. Junior High and High School will dismiss at 11:50 am.
  • Attala County School District – All schools will dismiss at 11:30 am.
  • Holmes Community College – Classes that begin after 12:30 pm have been cancelled.

Information on delays/closings can be sent to the Breezy 101 Text Line at 662-289-1011.

Continue to monitor Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com for updates on the weather.

 

