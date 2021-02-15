School and other closings/delays due to winter storm

This is a list of schools, services, and additional businesses that will be delayed or closed due to the the possibility of hazardous road conditions Monday morning…..

Holmes Community College – All campuses will be closed. But students will still have virtual classes.

All campuses will be closed. But students will still have virtual classes. City of Kosciusko – All non-emergency departments will be closed.

– All non-emergency departments will be closed. Premier Medical – All locations will be closed, but you can call 662-289-1800 to speak to an on-call provider.

– All locations will be closed, but you can call 662-289-1800 to speak to an on-call provider. Mitchell Meta l – Closed Monday

l – Closed Monday Waste Management – “Due to winter weather conditions and road closures, Waste Management will suspend all garbage and trash collection services for Central Mississippi area customers on February 15, 2021. Waste Management will resume those collection services when road conditions are deemed safe to travel.”

– “Due to winter weather conditions and road closures, Waste Management will suspend all garbage and trash collection services for Central Mississippi area customers on February 15, 2021. Waste Management will resume those collection services when road conditions are deemed safe to travel.” Hunter Engineering – 3rd shift Sunday and 1st and 2nd shifts Monday are cancelled.

– 3rd shift Sunday and 1st and 2nd shifts Monday are cancelled. Attala County CoOp – Closed Monday

– Closed Monday Franks Chevrolet – Closed Monday

– Closed Monday Kosciusko SuperCenter – Closed Monday

– Closed Monday Popeye’s – Kosciusko location is closed Monday

– Kosciusko location is closed Monday Natchez Trace Parkway – Closed just south of Attala County from mile 152 through mile 0.

Closings for Tuesday

Presbyterian Day School – Closed

– Closed Leake Academy – Closed

– Closed Kosciusko School District – Classes will be virtual for Tuesday. A decision on Wednesday classes will be made tomorrow.

– Classes will be virtual for Tuesday. A decision on Wednesday classes will be made tomorrow. Holmes Community College will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 for inclement weather. However, face-to-face classes will meet virtually.

We will continue to update this list throughout Monday into Tuesday morning.

Information on delays/closings can be sent to the Breezy 101 Text Line at 662-289-1011.

Continue to monitor Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com for updates on road conditions.