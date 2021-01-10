School and other closings/delays due to winter weather

This is a list of schools, services, and additional businesses that will be delayed or closed due to the winter weather forecasted for Monday…..
- Kosciusko City Schools have cancelled in person classes and will have a virtual school day.
- Attala County Schools have cancelled in person classes and will have a virtual school day.
Holmes Community College – All campuses will be closed Monday, Jan. 11,
- Leake Academy has cancelled all classes for Monday.
- Winona Christian School has cancelled all classes for Monday.
We will continue to update this list throughout Sunday night into Monday morning.
Information on delays/closings can be sent to the Breezy 101 Text Line at 662-289-1011.
Continue to monitor Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com for the latest on this winter weather system.