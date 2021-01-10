Home » Local » School and other closings/delays due to winter weather

School and other closings/delays due to winter weather

This is a list of schools, services, and additional businesses that will be delayed or closed due to the winter weather forecasted for Monday…..

  • Kosciusko City Schools have cancelled in person classes and will have a virtual school day.
  • Attala County Schools have cancelled in person classes and will have a virtual school day.
  • Holmes Community College – All campuses will be closed Monday, Jan. 11,
  • Leake Academy has cancelled all classes for Monday.
  • Winona Christian School has cancelled all classes for Monday.

