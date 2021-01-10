School and other closings/delays due to winter weather

This is a list of schools, services, and additional businesses that will be delayed or closed due to the winter weather forecasted for Monday…..

Kosciusko City Schools have cancelled in person classes and will have a virtual school day.

Attala County Schools have cancelled in person classes and will have a virtual school day.

Holmes Community College – All campuses will be closed Monday, Jan. 11,

Leake Academy has cancelled all classes for Monday.

Winona Christian School has cancelled all classes for Monday.

