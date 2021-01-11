Home » Local » School and other closings/delays for Tuesday, Jan. 12

School and other closings/delays for Tuesday, Jan. 12

Posted on

This is a list of schools, services, and additional businesses that will be delayed or closed due to the the possibility of hazardous road conditions Tuesday morning…..

  • Attala County Schools will delay the start of school by 2 hours. Staff will report two hours later than normal.
  • Attala County offices will delay opening until 10:00 am.
  • The Citizens Bank in Kosciusko will delay opening until 10:00 am Tuesday. Bank officials will continue to monitor road conditions and make changes as needed.

We will continue to update this list throughout Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Information on delays/closings can be sent to the Breezy 101 Text Line at 662-289-1011.

Continue to monitor Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com for updates on road conditions.

 

Submit a Comment