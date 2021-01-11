School and other closings/delays for Tuesday, Jan. 12

This is a list of schools, services, and additional businesses that will be delayed or closed due to the the possibility of hazardous road conditions Tuesday morning…..

Attala County Schools will delay the start of school by 2 hours. Staff will report two hours later than normal.

will delay the start of school by 2 hours. Staff will report two hours later than normal. Attala County offices will delay opening until 10:00 am.

will delay opening until 10:00 am. The Citizens Bank in Kosciusko will delay opening until 10:00 am Tuesday. Bank officials will continue to monitor road conditions and make changes as needed.

