School Bus and 18-Wheeler Involved Crash Thursday in Attala

Attala Central Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 S near the Attala/Leake county line just after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

An unloaded school bus, a passenger vehicle, and an 18-wheeler were involved in the crash. One person was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala and later airlifted to another hospital.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation of the crash.