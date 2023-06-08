School Bus and 18-Wheeler Involved Crash Thursday in Attala

Attala Central Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 S near the Attala/Leake county line just after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
An unloaded school bus, a passenger vehicle, and an 18-wheeler were involved in the crash. One person was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala and later airlifted to another hospital.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation of the crash.
1 comment
jon sessumsJune 8, 2023 at 9:20 AM
i live in this area, and i have had issues with 18 wheeler’s speeding in excess of 65 mph.