School Bus Involved Wreck, Assault, and More in Attala

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

7:11 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a break-in that occurred at New Bethel Church on Attala Road 4213/4204. Read more about it here.

8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an unloaded school bus on Lucas St. No one was injured.

8:56 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Woodberry Apartments on Clark Rd regarding a disturbance between neighbors.

12:14 p.m. – Attala Deputies and EMS responded to a call reporting that someone on Nile Rd had been assaulted. The attack was reported to have happened elsewhere.

