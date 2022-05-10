School officials confiscate firearm at Kosciusko Junior High School

A firearm was confiscated at Kosciusko Junior High Tuesday morning.

The following message was sent out to parents Wednesday by Superintendent Billy Ellzey:

“Good afternoon parents. Prior to the beginning of classes this morning, the Kosciusko Junior High Principal was notified of a potential firearm on campus. He, along with the assistance of one of our assistant principals, searched and found the firearm in question. The local authorities were notified and they secured the firearm and removed it from campus. We want to thank the parents for notifying us of the situation and for the swift response of our administrations and local officials, to keep everyone safe. Thank you for understanding as we continue to provide a safe, positive atmosphere for our students.”