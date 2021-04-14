Science Fair winners annouced

The Kosciusko Math and Science Team sponsored by Buffy Rone and Coach Dalvin Williams has announced this year’s Science Fair Winners.

This year participants faced a new challenge with a virtual competition.

Kimberly Vasquez and Gabby Winters placed 1st in the MS regional science fair and 2nd in the state on their biochemistry project involving strawberry DNA extraction.

Hannah Olive and Richard Whigham placed 2nd in the region and 5th in the state in the biomedical category with research on solubility of pain relievers.