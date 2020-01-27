SE Professional Finals Rodeo returning to Neshoba County Coliseum this weekend (Audio)

Southeastern Professional Finals Rodeo will be returning to the Neshoba County Coliseum for two nights of rodeo fun, January 31 and February 1, presented by Pearl River Resort and Casino, In association with WTOK TV, Kicks 96 and Neshoba County Tourism.

Cowboys and girls are competing to take home the gold.

“It has become our home for the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Finals,” says Bill Hudson, chairman of SPRA. “It’s a perfect little community here that supports the rodeo. We’ve got some great, great sponsors here.”

These competitors have been racking up points throughout the year to make it to the finals.

“You’re going to see the best bareback riders, saddle bronc riders, steer wrestlers, team ropers, barrel racers,” Hudson said.

You’ll see the top 15 bull riders in the southeast compete for that 8 seconds of glory. Finals Rodeo champions will be crowned in: bareback, calf roping, break away and team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling and bull riding.

Advanced tickets available at the CDP office in Philadelphia, for ticket information and pricing (601) 656-1000.