Season’s First Freeze Still Forecast

Record highs one week.  A freeze the next.   Like they say, if you don’t like the weather in Mississippi, just wait– it’ll change.  And it’ll be a dramatic difference across the state this week as we get a one-two punch from a couple of cold fronts sending temperatures falling into the lower 30s Tuesday night and bottoming out in the upper 20s Wednesday night with our first freeze of the fall a little bit early this year.  The National Weather Service in Jackson says the average date for the first freezing temps of the fall season in this part of central Mississippi ranges from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13.

Also, a red flag warning has been posted for Tuesday because the low humidity and gusty winds will make it easier for any wildfires to quickly spread.

 

