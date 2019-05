A section of Center Rd. (Attala Road 5131) will be closed for much of the day Tuesday.

District Five Attala County Supervisor Tim Pinkard said the road will be closed to allow county workers to replace a culvert.

The road will be closed just south of the old Griffin’s Store.

Traffic in the area will be detoured to an alternate route.

Pinkard said work will begin just after 8:00 am and should be completed by 5:00 pm.