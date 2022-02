Another plan at the State Capitol to provide some tax relief. Tuesday, a $446 million proposal was unveiled in the Senate that would include:

An immediate ​reduction in the grocery tax from 7 percent to 5 percent,

An immediate elimination of the state car tag fees that go to the general fund,

A rebate this year of up to $1,000 for those who owe state income taxes, and

Phasing out the 4 percent tax bracket over the next four years,