Senator Wicker to speak at ribbon cutting on Holmes CC campus

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker will speak Friday on the campus of Holmes Community College in Goodman.

Wicker is scheduled to speak at the ribbon cutting for renovations at McMorrough Library at 10:30 am.

The renovations are being funded through a National Endowment for the Humanities Matching Grant the College received in 2020.

Prior to the ribbon cutting, Wicker will attend the groundbreaking for a new facility for the Lineman School at 9:45 am. That project will be funded through a USDA Grant .

Additional events are planned for the day at the on-campus pavilion and the Athletic Training Complex.

There will also be a retiree reception at 1 p.m. at the President’s Home.