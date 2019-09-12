Send Your Kid to Washington with CEPA

Are you a high school junior or parents or a legal guardian of one and receives electric service from Central Electric Power Association?

If so, how would you like to spend a week in Washington, D.C.?

Through an interview process, the winners will attend a three day workshop in Jackson and visit our nation’s capital for a week next

summer.

October 14 is the application deadline. This educational program provides an opportunity for local students to learn about

history and government while building their leadership skills.

Central Electric is proud to make this investment in these young leaders.

For more information, contact Jessica Patterson at Central Electric Power Association, 601-267-5671.