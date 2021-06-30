Senior vouchers accepted at Attala County Farmers Market

Attala Farmers Market is your local site to redeem your Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP) Senior Voucher.

The market has fresh tomatoes, squash, peppers, cucumbers, greens, fruits, and even more as the growing season goes on.

Vouchers can be used on produce, but the market also offers boiled & parched peanuts, baked goods, beef, seafood, flowers, and more.

The market’s operating hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 am until noon.

If you have questions about vouchers, contact the North Central Planning District at 662-283-2675.