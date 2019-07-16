Senior Wednesdays announced for the Attala County Farmers Market

Senior citizens will now be eligbile for a discount Wednesdays at the Attala County Farmers Market.

Beginning this Wednesday, July 17, all produce will be reduced by half its original price for senior citizens.

This program is only on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m for seniors at least 55 years-old or older.

Discounted items include purple hull peas, okra, green beans, and more.

The Attala County Farmers Market is open Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noo at the intersection of Highways 12 and 35.