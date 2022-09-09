HomeAttalaSeptember is Library Card Sign-Up Month

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month

Library Card Sign Up Month has been held each September since 1987 to mark the beginning of the school year.

Having a library card now gives you access to books, resources, technology, and so much more. Your local library may have more to offer than you realize!

Visit your library online or in person today and learn about all the things you have access to.

If you have lost your library card, you can get a replacement card free of charge this month.

Celebrate Library Card Sign Up Month now by getting your very own library card.

