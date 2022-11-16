HomeLocalAudio: September rodeo has $70,000 economic impact in Kosciusko; city and county to consider multi-purpose venue to attract similar events

Audio: September rodeo has $70,000 economic impact in Kosciusko; city and county to consider multi-purpose venue to attract similar events

by

The September Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo in Kosciusko brought in over $70,000 for the community.

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle made that announcement Wednesday morning during “Minute with the Mayor” on The BreckFast Show.

The estimated economic impact to the local area from the two-day event was $71,365. The figure comes from a study completed by Mississippi State University at the request of the Kosicusko-Attala Partnership.

Due to the turnout from the community and the financial impact, the City of Kosciusko and Attala County are beginning discussions on building a multi-purpose venue in hopes of attracting similar events.

The Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo was held Friday, Sept. 23 – Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 Superior Drive in Kosciusko.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle discussions impact of the rodeo 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Photo: Little Whippets Super Bowl champs honored at Kosciusko City Hall

Audio: Minute with the Mayor – November 16, 2022

Late Evening Disturbance in Kosciusko

Happening today: Free blood pressure/diabetes screening at Attala County Library

Audio: KAP’s Riley Hudson previews Christmas events on The BreckFast Show

Audio: Dave Barnes calls into The BreckFast Show to preview upcoming show in Kosciusko