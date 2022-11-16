Audio: September rodeo has $70,000 economic impact in Kosciusko; city and county to consider multi-purpose venue to attract similar events

The September Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo in Kosciusko brought in over $70,000 for the community.

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle made that announcement Wednesday morning during “Minute with the Mayor” on The BreckFast Show.

The estimated economic impact to the local area from the two-day event was $71,365. The figure comes from a study completed by Mississippi State University at the request of the Kosicusko-Attala Partnership.

Due to the turnout from the community and the financial impact, the City of Kosciusko and Attala County are beginning discussions on building a multi-purpose venue in hopes of attracting similar events.

The Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo was held Friday, Sept. 23 – Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 Superior Drive in Kosciusko.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle discussions impact of the rodeo