Update: Roadway Clear – Serious Crash at Intersection of Hwy 12 and Attala Rd 4121 in Sallis

by
UPDATE (5/1/25 at 3:25 p.m.):

The trapped individual has been successfully extricated from their vehicle and transported to Baptist Attala Hospital where they will be flown by helicopter to another hospital for further treatment.

Two other people were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, one by ambulance and one by a family member.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the roadway is now clear for travel.

*photo from ACFD*

5/1/2025 at 1:42 p.m.

A two-vehicle crash currently has traffic at a standstill in Sallis on Hwy 12 at the intersection of Attala Road 4121.

MS Hwy Patrol, EMS, Attala County Fire Department, and Attala County Deputies are on scene.

There are multiple injuries and at least one person is being extricated from their vehicle.

EMS has requested a helicopter to fly a patient to another hospital.

We will update you here as more information becomes available.

2 comments
  1. Anonymous
    Anonymous
    May 1, 2025 at 6:18 PM

    This is inaccurate information. All three patients were transported by ambulance.

    Reply
  2. Ruby Truss
    Ruby Truss
    May 1, 2025 at 6:47 PM

    Hope everyone recovers

    Reply

