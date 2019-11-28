Service Truck Catches Fire Twice

At 12:54 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded the trailer park just outside the city limits on highway 12 east for a report of a vehicle fire.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene they reported an AT&T work truck full engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control.

The truck was picked up and towed to Holt’s Body shop where the fire reignited some work manuals under and behind the seat.

Kosciusko Police and City Fire were dispatched to the second blaze of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported in both incidents.