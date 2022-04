On this week’s edition of the Servpro Coaches Show -Kosciusko Whippets head baseball coach Cole McBride gives his thoughts on the teams round 1 playoff win over Gentry and previews the upcoming series against Pontotoc.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/ezfc16tmwwoprc9/5140_Servpro%20Coaches%20Show%20Week%2011.mp3