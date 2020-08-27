Servpro Coaches Show: August 27 (audio)

Before the Whippets take the field Friday night, you can hear a preview of the game during the Servpro Coaches Show.

This week, firs year Kosciusko Whippet head football coach Casey Orr talks about fall practice, football during the pandemic, ,and previews this week’s jamboree game against East Webster.

The Servpro Coaches Show airs on Breezy 101 Thursdays at 7:35 am and 3:35 pm.

The show is also available here Breezynews.com and the Boswell Media YouTube channel Thursdays following “Good Morning Kosciusko.”