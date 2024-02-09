Several arrests made recently in Leake County and more expected

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office announced more than 30 arrests in the following press release (see full post and video at the bottom):

On February 8th, 2024 Leake County Sheriff’s Office and the Carthage Police Department in a collaborative effort with federal, state, and local agencies spanning over a yearlong period of investigations achieved the following arrests and seizures:

• 7 arrests for possession of methamphetamines

• 5 arrests for possession of crack cocaine

• 3 arrests for possession of firearm by a convicted felon

• 5 arrests for possession of marijuana

• 11 misdemeanor warrants served

• 1 drug court warrant served

• 36 sale of control substance warrants served

• 2 narcotics trafficking warrants

• 5 guns seized

• 8 grams of methamphetamine seized

• 8 grams of cocaine seized

• 28 grams of marijuana seized

• 747 dollars in US currency seized

31 total violators were arrested today, and the Leake County Sheriff’s Office is continuing investigations with more arrests anticipated.

Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson would like to thank Carthage Police Department, MBI, MBN, Attorney General’s Office, Philadelphia Police Department, Kosciusko Police Department, Attala County Sheriff’s Office, MDOC and the Leake County Constables for their assistance in these arrests.