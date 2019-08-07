Several Attala County races headed to runoff election

The race for a number of positions in Attala County are headed to runoffs following Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican primaries.

Democratic runoff elections will take place for: (unofficial results)

Sheriff – Tim Nail (46%), Herbert Dew (30%)

– Tim Nail (46%), Herbert Dew (30%) Chancery Clerk – Taylor Casey (38%), Latosha Rene Brown (26%)

– Taylor Casey (38%), Latosha Rene Brown (26%) District 2 Supervisor – Billy Coffee (36%), Terry Ray (26%)

– Billy Coffee (36%), Terry Ray (26%) District 4 Supervisor – Kary Ellington (34%), Willie Perteet (32%)

– Kary Ellington (34%), Willie Perteet (32%) Constable East – Scott Walters (42%), Zelie Shaw (35%)

District 5 Supervisor Tim Pinkard (D) was reelected to his current position. He won 83% of the votes and does not have an opponent in the November election.

Current Justice Court Judge (west) Rosie Massey Sample also won reelection, garnering 65% of the vote. She has no Republican challenger.

Bobby Lindsay (incumbent) won the Democratic primary for District 1 Supervisor with 57% of the vote. He will face Republican candidate Daniel Tubby in November.

There will no runoffs on the Republican ballot.

Runoff elections will be Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The complete list of local elections results can be found here.