Several Career-Tech students win first place at state competition

Health Science Students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center competed in the State HOSA Conference March 28-30, 2023.

Winners were as follows:

1st Place (Community Awareness): Ty Ramage, Mary Kimble Price, SaraBeth Moore & Akeelah Hunt

1st Place (Home Health Aide): Karlee Barrett

1st Place (Nursing Assisting): Reid Hutchinson

1st Place (Researched Persuasive Writing & Speaking): Kelly Goss

3rd Place (Medical Reading): Laura Beth Wood

5th Place (Medical Reading): Avery Jones

(Outstanding HOSA Chapter): Emma Rhodes & Avery Jones

Advanced to Nationals (Healthcare Issues Exam):

Avery Jones, Emma Rhodes, Kelly Goss & Laura Beth Wood

Ten students were taken to the conference to compete, and all ten will be advancing on to compete at the International Conference in Dallas, TX on June 20-25, 2023.