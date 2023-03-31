HomeAttalaSeveral Career-Tech students win first place at state competition

Several Career-Tech students win first place at state competition

by

Health Science Students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center competed in the State HOSA Conference March 28-30, 2023.

Winners were as follows:

  • 1st Place (Community Awareness):  Ty Ramage, Mary Kimble Price, SaraBeth Moore & Akeelah Hunt
  • 1st Place (Home Health Aide):  Karlee Barrett
  • 1st Place (Nursing Assisting):  Reid Hutchinson
  • 1st Place (Researched Persuasive Writing & Speaking):  Kelly Goss
  • 3rd Place (Medical Reading):  Laura Beth Wood
  • 5th Place (Medical Reading):  Avery Jones
  • (Outstanding HOSA Chapter):  Emma Rhodes & Avery Jones

Advanced to Nationals (Healthcare Issues Exam):  

  • Avery Jones, Emma Rhodes, Kelly Goss & Laura Beth Wood

Ten students were taken to the conference to compete, and all ten will be advancing on to compete at the International Conference in Dallas, TX on June 20-25, 2023.

