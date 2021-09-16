Several Collisions in Kosy Today

12:14 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on North Natchez Street in response to a residential alarm alert.

12:43 a.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were called to the intersection of Fairground Street and North East Street when two vehicles crashed there, taking down a light pole. No serious injuries were reported.

1:43 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 4116 in response to reports of a prowler.

2:19 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on East Adams Street when they received reports of a disturbance there.

4:41 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, and Emergency Medical Services, were dispatched to the area of Highway 35 South near Attala Road 1015 for a two-vehicle crash. No serious injuries were reported.

2:51 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on Woodard Lane.