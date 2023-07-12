Several Crashes and Reckless Drivers Reported in Attala on Tuesday

A minor two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:15 a.m. behind the coliseum near the football field. No one was injured.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Attala County Fire, Attala County Deputies, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle wreck involving a log truck on Attala Road 2120 near Hwy 43 N. There were no life-threatening injuries reported.

Attala County Deputies responded to a call at approximately 3:19 p.m. reporting a wreck on the Hwy 35 Bypass near the Hwy 43 and Hwy 14 area. The caller stated that a vehicle struck theirs then attempted to leave the scene. No injuries were reported.

Attala Deputies were called to a minor two-vehicle crash on Hwy 43 N near Blackjack Rd. just after 4:15 p.m. No one was reported to be injured.

A caller reported several people were on a 4wheeler driving recklessly on Attala Road 4237 in McAdams at 7:30 p.m.

A person on a moped was observed driving recklessly in Ethel on Mill Rd. at around 9:40 p.m.