Several Disturbances in Attala Tuesday

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

5:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress between neighbors on Maple Street.

6:15 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the intersection of North Jackson Street and West North Street for a two-vehicle crash that occurred there. No injuries were reported.

7:44 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Northview Drive regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

8:17 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call regarding a disagreement between neighbors on HWY 14 West near Attala Road 4033.

8:52 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 5001 near the Zama area when they received a call reporting a vehicle that was stolen from the property.