HomeAttalaSeveral Disturbances in Attala Tuesday

Several Disturbances in Attala Tuesday

by

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

5:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress between neighbors on Maple Street.

6:15 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the intersection of North Jackson Street and West North Street for a two-vehicle crash that occurred there. No injuries were reported.

7:44 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Northview Drive regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

8:17 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call regarding a disagreement between neighbors on HWY 14 West near Attala Road 4033.

8:52 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 5001 near the Zama area when they received a call reporting a vehicle that was stolen from the property.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Trespassing and Felony False Pretense in Leake and Attala

Story Time at the Attala County Library set for Thursday

Disorderly Conduct and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

Disturbances, Prowlers, and Vandalism in Attala

Attala County Schools Back to School Night schedule

Many Drunk, Disorderly, and DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake