Several Disturbances Reported

3:41 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance on Attala Road 1154.

7:13 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, Attala County Fire Department, and Providence Volunteers were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash.

7:32 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on Attala Road 1136.

7:51 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a possible domestic disturbance happening at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Highway 19 North.