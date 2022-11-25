Several Disturbances Reported in Attala on Thursday

Thursday, November 24, 2022

At 9:08 a.m., Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that there was a man walking down East Jefferson extension from Fair Propane toward Kangaroo Crossing who was exposing himself.

5:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on North Natchez St when they received reports of a family disturbance in progress there.

At 5:49 p.m., Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Rd 2115/Liberty Hill Rd in the McCool area.

7:06 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Rd 4116 for a domestic disturbance in progress there.

10:44 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a domestic disturbance involving a weapon in progress at a residence on West South St.