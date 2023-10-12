Several disturbances, wrecks, and more reported Wednesday in Attala

First Responders in Kosciusko and Attala County had a busy day on Wednesday, October 12, 2023. It was a day full of disturbances, a few minor wrecks, an armed robbery, and more.

Kosciusko Police were called to The Health Club just before 5 a.m. regarding a man causing a disturbance who was reportedly standing outside banging on the door and demanding to be let in.

Kosciusko Police responded to a call from a person at Daylight Donuts at 7:38 a.m. who claimed a man had just stolen money from her and was still there.

A concerned citizen called just before 8 a.m. to let officers know that a brand-new bicycle had been abandoned in their yard on Valley Circle.

At 10:45 a.m., Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting that an armed robbery occurred at Dollar General in Sallis. Click here for the full story.

Kosciusko Police, EMS, and Kosciusko Fire Department were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive near Attala Oil at 2:10 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in progress between a male and female at Jason Niles Park just after 3:30 p.m.

Kosciusko Fire Department and Kosciusko Police were alerted to an electrical outlet on fire at a residence on Crawford St. at 4:05 p.m. It was determined that there was no fire.

Kosciusko Police were alerted to another disturbance in progress at Jason Niles Park at 4:11 p.m.

At 4:20 p.m., Kosciusko Police were alerted to possible shots fired near Weatherly St. Officers investigated the area but didn’t find anything.

Officers were dispatched to Glendale Apartments regarding a disturbance in progress just after 5 p.m.

At 5:15 p.m., Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 near McAdams Quick Stop. No injuries were reported.

Deputies were alerted to two cows in the roadway on Hwy 429 in Sallis at 6:42 p.m.

Attala Deputies were dispatched to a home on Attala Road 4157 just before 8 p.m. when a caller reported a domestic disturbance in progress there.

At 10:18 p.m., a caller reported a possible disturbance occurring inside a vehicle in front of their home on Attala Road 5053 stating they heard screaming and cursing. Deputies arrived to find it was a one-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.