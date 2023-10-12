HomeAttalaSeveral disturbances, wrecks, and more reported Wednesday in Attala

Several disturbances, wrecks, and more reported Wednesday in Attala

by
SHARE NOW

First Responders in Kosciusko and Attala County had a busy day on Wednesday, October 12, 2023.  It was a day full of disturbances, a few minor wrecks, an armed robbery, and more.

Kosciusko Police were called to The Health Club just before 5 a.m. regarding a man causing a disturbance who was reportedly standing outside banging on the door and demanding to be let in.

Kosciusko Police responded to a call from a person at Daylight Donuts at 7:38 a.m. who claimed a man had just stolen money from her and was still there.

A concerned citizen called just before 8 a.m. to let officers know that a brand-new bicycle had been abandoned in their yard on Valley Circle.

At 10:45 a.m., Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting that an armed robbery occurred at Dollar General in Sallis.  Click here for the full story.

Kosciusko Police, EMS, and Kosciusko Fire Department were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive near Attala Oil at 2:10 p.m.  One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in progress between a male and female at Jason Niles Park just after 3:30 p.m.

Kosciusko Fire Department and Kosciusko Police were alerted to an electrical outlet on fire at a residence on Crawford St. at 4:05 p.m.  It was determined that there was no fire.

Kosciusko Police were alerted to another disturbance in progress at Jason Niles Park at 4:11 p.m.

At 4:20 p.m., Kosciusko Police were alerted to possible shots fired near Weatherly St. Officers investigated the area but didn’t find anything.

Officers were dispatched to Glendale Apartments regarding a disturbance in progress just after 5 p.m.

At 5:15 p.m., Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 near McAdams Quick Stop.  No injuries were reported.

Deputies were alerted to two cows in the roadway on Hwy 429 in Sallis at 6:42 p.m.

Attala Deputies were dispatched to a home on Attala Road 4157 just before 8 p.m. when a caller reported a domestic disturbance in progress there.

At 10:18 p.m., a caller reported a possible disturbance occurring inside a vehicle in front of their home on Attala Road 5053 stating they heard screaming and cursing.  Deputies arrived to find it was a one-vehicle crash.  No injuries were reported.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Drugs, DUIs, and Domestics in Leake and Attala Arrests

Attala County poll worker training schedule

Shoplifting, Domestic Violence, and Trespassing Arrests in Attala and Leake

DUIs, Shoplifting, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon Arrests in Attala and Leake

Grand Larceny, DUI, and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala

DUIs and Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake