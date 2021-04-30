Several Ethel Tigers named to all-star baseball roster

Several members of the Ethel Tigers baseball teams have been named all-stars by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

Alex Schuster, Hayden Graves, and Reeves Threadgill were named to the D.M. Howie MS High School All-Star Baseball 1A/2A South Team.

In addition to the players, Tigers head coach Christ Schuster was named as an assistant coach for the team.

Coach Schuster and the Tigers defeated Lumberton Thursday night 10-0 in game one of the first round of the 1A MHSAA playoffs. Game two is scheduled to be played today (Friday) in Lumberton.