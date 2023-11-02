Several fires blaze through Attala County Thursday afternoon

Attala County Emergency Management Director, Danny Townsend tells BreezyNews that even though the burn ban has expired for Attala County, it does not mean that it is safe to burn. In fact, conditions are just as bad if not worse than they were when it comes to burning. The burn ban should be back in effect on Monday and is expected to have an indefinite expiration date.

As of 5:10 p.m., Attala County Firefighters have responded to 5 woods/grass fire calls and Kosciusko Firefighters have responded to 1 grass fire all in a matter of 3 hours today, Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Attala Central Fire Department and Sallis Volunteers were dispatched to a grass fire on Attala Rd. 4126 at 2:24 p.m. While firefighters were still tending to this fire, they received word of another fire on Hwy 12 W in McAdams.

Attala Central Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers responded to a woods fire on Attala Rd. 5212 near the New Hope area at approximately 3:07 p.m.

Attala Central Fire Department and Zama Volunteers were called to an area of Attala Rd. 5041/Ridge Rd. for a woods fire at 4:48 p.m. While still on this call, Attala Central and Sallis Volunteers were notified of yet another fire on Attala Rd. 4171.

Kosciusko Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire on Victoria Ln. just after 5 p.m.

MS Forestry Commission has been called in to assist with some of these fires.