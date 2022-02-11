Several Fires in Attala Today

11:22 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Road 4167 in the Sallis area.

12:49 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire on Attala Road 4202 in the Sallis area. Firefighters contained the flames.

12:59 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to a woods fire off Highway 14 East in the Doty Springs area. Read more on that here.

2:03 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department was notified of a grass fire with structures in danger on Attala Road 4126 in the Sallis area. The fire was contained by ACFD firefighters.

3:12 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Ethel Volunteers, and Providence Volunteers were notified by MS Forestry Commission of a fire getting close to a church on Attala Road 5233.