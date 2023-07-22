HomeLeakeSeveral Landed in Lockup for Selling Drugs in Leake

Several Landed in Lockup for Selling Drugs in Leake

Ten people were arrested for the sale of controlled substances in Leake County on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Charges include: sale of cocaine, sale of methamphetamine, sale of MDMA, sale of hydrocodone, and sale of crack-cocaine.

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Carthage Police Department, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Leake County Constables, Philadelphia Police Department, and the U.S. Marshal’s to make the arrests.

Dacia Alfred – 3 Counts Sale of Cocaine
Guice Atkinson – 1 Count Sale of Methamphetamine
Marcus Boatman – 1 Count Sale of Methamphetamine
Weldon Davis – 1 Count Sale of Cocaine
Barry Edwards – 3 Counts Sale of Methamphetamine
Jeremy Guyton – 1 Count Sale of MDMA, 1 Count Sale of Cocaine
Mark Lee – 3 Counts Sale of Methamphetamine
Terrie Leflore – 1 Count Sale of Hydrocodone
Perry McDougal – 1 Count Sale of Crack-Cocaine
Porshia Vivians – 2 Counts Sale of Methamphetamine

