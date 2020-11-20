Home » Attala » Several local football players earn Region 3-1A honors

Several local football players earn Region 3-1A honors

Posted on

Several local football players earn have earned Region 3-1A honors.

The honors included Coaching Staff of the Year, 1st team and 2nd offense, 1st team and 2nd defense, and honorable mention.

2020 Honors:

  • Coaching Staff of the Year – Ethel High School
  • Defensive Player of the Year – #3 Anton Clark (LB), Ethel High School

1st Team Offense

  • RB – #16 Tromone Bailey (Sr.), McAdams High School
  • WR – #6 Cyrus Rone (Jr.), Ethel High School

1st Team Defense

  • DL – #53 Davion Hunt (So.), Ethel High School
  • LB – #3 Jaylan Perteet (Sr.), McAdams High School
  • LB – #24 Kyle Nabors (Sr.), Ethel High School

2nd Team Offense

  • RB – #2 Mike Miller (So.), Ethel High School
  • WR – #7 Reeves Threadgill (Sr.), Ethel High School
  • OL – #52 Lazavier Ellis (Jr.), McAdams High School
  • OL – #50 Ladarrius Hubbert (Fr.), Ethel High School

2nd Team Defense

  • DL – #60 Quaylin Witt (Sr), McAdams High School
  • DL – #65 Jacob Holman (Fr.), Ethel High School
  • LB – #24 Taveon Rimmer (Sr.), McAdams High School
  • LB – #8 Hayden Graves (Sr.), Ethel High School
  • Safety – #1 Jalen Greer (Jr.), McAdams High School

Honorable Mention

  • Linebacker – #12 Ed Stewart, Jr (Fr.) – McAdams High School
  • Defensive Back – #1 Triniko Brown (Jr) – McAdams High School
  • Kick Returner – #8 Tydarrius Williams (So), McAdams High School
  • Kick Returner – #7 Chaki Haywood (Fr), McAdams High School

 

 

Submit a Comment

Submit a Comment

Submit a Comment