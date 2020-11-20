Several local football players earn Region 3-1A honors

Several local football players earn have earned Region 3-1A honors.
The honors included Coaching Staff of the Year, 1st team and 2nd offense, 1st team and 2nd defense, and honorable mention.
2020 Honors:
- Coaching Staff of the Year – Ethel High School
- Defensive Player of the Year – #3 Anton Clark (LB), Ethel High School
1st Team Offense
- RB – #16 Tromone Bailey (Sr.), McAdams High School
- WR – #6 Cyrus Rone (Jr.), Ethel High School
1st Team Defense
- DL – #53 Davion Hunt (So.), Ethel High School
- LB – #3 Jaylan Perteet (Sr.), McAdams High School
- LB – #24 Kyle Nabors (Sr.), Ethel High School
2nd Team Offense
- RB – #2 Mike Miller (So.), Ethel High School
- WR – #7 Reeves Threadgill (Sr.), Ethel High School
- OL – #52 Lazavier Ellis (Jr.), McAdams High School
- OL – #50 Ladarrius Hubbert (Fr.), Ethel High School
2nd Team Defense
- DL – #60 Quaylin Witt (Sr), McAdams High School
- DL – #65 Jacob Holman (Fr.), Ethel High School
- LB – #24 Taveon Rimmer (Sr.), McAdams High School
- LB – #8 Hayden Graves (Sr.), Ethel High School
- Safety – #1 Jalen Greer (Jr.), McAdams High School
Honorable Mention
- Linebacker – #12 Ed Stewart, Jr (Fr.) – McAdams High School
- Defensive Back – #1 Triniko Brown (Jr) – McAdams High School
- Kick Returner – #8 Tydarrius Williams (So), McAdams High School
- Kick Returner – #7 Chaki Haywood (Fr), McAdams High School