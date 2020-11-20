Several local football players earn Region 3-1A honors

Several local football players earn have earned Region 3-1A honors.

The honors included Coaching Staff of the Year, 1st team and 2nd offense, 1st team and 2nd defense, and honorable mention.

2020 Honors:

Coaching Staff of the Year – Ethel High School

Defensive Player of the Year – #3 Anton Clark (LB), Ethel High School

1st Team Offense

RB – #16 Tromone Bailey (Sr.), McAdams High School

WR – #6 Cyrus Rone (Jr.), Ethel High School

1st Team Defense

DL – #53 Davion Hunt (So.), Ethel High School

LB – #3 Jaylan Perteet (Sr.), McAdams High School

LB – #24 Kyle Nabors (Sr.), Ethel High School

2nd Team Offense

RB – #2 Mike Miller (So.), Ethel High School

WR – #7 Reeves Threadgill (Sr.), Ethel High School

OL – #52 Lazavier Ellis (Jr.), McAdams High School

OL – #50 Ladarrius Hubbert (Fr.), Ethel High School

2nd Team Defense

DL – #60 Quaylin Witt (Sr), McAdams High School

DL – #65 Jacob Holman (Fr.), Ethel High School

LB – #24 Taveon Rimmer (Sr.), McAdams High School

LB – #8 Hayden Graves (Sr.), Ethel High School

Safety – #1 Jalen Greer (Jr.), McAdams High School

Honorable Mention