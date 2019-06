Several officers have been promoted at the Kosciusko Police Department.

Martin Roby was promoted to Senior Investigator, officer Elizabeth Miller was promoted to Lt. Investigator, and Lieutenants Cody Williams and Josh Pinkard were promoted to Captain.

Those promotions were approved during this week’s meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft said the promotions will go into effect Friday, June 14.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft