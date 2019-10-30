Several roads and streets under water in Kosciusko and Attala County

The heavy rainfall Wednesday morning is causing flash flooding on streets and roads throughout Kosciusko and Attala County.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said several roads in the county are partially under water.

Deputy Zelie Shaw said Attala Road 1140, also known as Jamison Rd., is flooded. That’s located near Pumping Station Road.

In Kosciusko, the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is partially blocked due to standing water.

It’s important to remember to never drive through flooded roadways.

Also, if you seed a flooded road, be sure to report it to local emergency management officials.