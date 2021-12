Several Kosciusko Whippets have been named to Region 4-4A All-District football team.

1st Team

WR Lee Wade

CB Deondre Riley

G Curt Welch

DE Reggie Carter

LB Thomas Olive

2nd Team

G Corey Fuller

RB Ceavon Toliver

CB Vincent Miller

LB Eli Kemp

LB Javen Mallet

Super 22

WR Davion Roby

DE Jerrel Erving

S Jeremy Whitcomb

Most Valuable Player

QB Ethan Wood

K/P Will Carter