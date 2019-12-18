Several Whippets named to All-Region team

Several Whippet football players have been announced as All-Region team performers.

Antonio Harmon was named the Region 4-4A Most Valuable defensive back.

Whippets named 1st Team Region 4-4A were Jefferey Barksdale, Kenativus Washington, Lucas Price, Damien Foster, and Ethan Dawson.

Whippets name 2nd Team Region 4-4A include Kobe Carter, Mike Thomas, Jaquarius Thomas, Zavier “Bobo” Mille, and Will Carter.

Whippets that received Honorable Mention include Ethan Wood, Marlon Dotson, Will Cook, Davion Roby, and Jerrell Erving.

Whippets named to the Super 22 were Paul Wood (OL), Davonta Turner (DL), and Devonte’ Elllis (LB).